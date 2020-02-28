Eastland Police Department welcomes new four-legged officer

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After months of Sgt. McDade’s passenger seat sitting empty, there’s a new nose poking out of the back seat.

Officer Buck’s paws were sworn into the Eastland Police Department just last week and even though it’s only been a couple of days, he’s already becoming a brother in blue.

I’m sitting here talking to him 12 hours a day when we’re driving around the streets,” said Sgt. McDade.

While this new K9 will continue the work of Dodge who passed away last year he will also bring a new trait to the table, being able to track the scent of suspects.

“I can remember a couple of cases where we’ve had fugitives that we could have tracked if we would have had a tracking dog,” said Lt. Dan Williams.

“Also If maybe a patient with dementia or an elderly person gets lost in the woods we will be able to follow them and hopefully bring them back to safety before they get hurt,” Sgt. McDade.

In the end, it’s not his bark or bite that will leave a lasting impression, but his loyalty to the badge.