Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
Wylie, Abilene ISDs look ahead to possible weather closures

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD students are getting excited about the possibility of a snow day Wednesday, as colder temperatures make their way to the Big Country.

“I noticed they all paid attention to the announcements this morning because they wanted to know if there were any delays or who’s not playing,” said Cooper High School teacher Jimmy Pogue.

While Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD haven’t made any cancellation decisions yet, school officials say they will continue to monitor any weather changes closely.

They say the main focus will be on road conditions, and for Wylie ISD Assistant Superintendent Craig Bessent, he’ll start monitoring that at 4 a.m.

“I drive every overpass in our school district, I go through all our parking lots, I get up on the loop, go through several neighborhoods, get on 277, all those destinations that our buses have to get on, because sometimes it’s not just the road, but it could be the actual parking lot,” said Bessent.

Over at Abilene ISD they will be doing something similar, working alongside Dyess Air Force Base and other school districts in the area to come to a final decision.

School officials say that decision won’t likely be made until Wednesday morning, but will be made before the buses leave at around 6 a.m.

