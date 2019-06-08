No ordinary parade: 2019 Big Country Home Builders Parade of Homes

By Big Country Home Builders

We welcome you! For 2 sunny June weekends, you, friends, family, co-workers are invited to come out and Discover - The Best Homes, communities, and builders the Big Country has to offer.

Explore - The 2019 Parade of Homes covers 3 Big Country ISD's including a community, Carriage Hills, that surrounds the land its developer donated for the new Wylie East Elementary School. Explore - Griffith Lake Estates with its community pool and lake and Heritage Park in AISD. Elm Creek in Wylie ISD has a community pool coming soon! Bison Bend in Jim Ned ISD is definitely one you don't want to miss.

Be Inspired on a self guided tour of the Homes. This year we decided to include homes at multiple price points - first time home buyers, growing families, retirees and custom, forever home clients will all find exactly what they are looking for! Meet your builders and decide who is the right fit for your next home!

Get out to the First Saturday Social at Griffith Lake Estates & hosted by Cornerstone Custom Homes. This one time event... Posted by Big Country Home Builders Association on Saturday, June 8, 2019

Enjoy a Saturday Parade Social hosted by Cornerstone Custom Homes at Griffith Lake Estates - bring your fishing poles, kayaks and bathing suits and imagine what life would be like at Griffith Lake!

Take a Sunday Cruise out to Buffalo Gap for Sunday's on Main Street. Bison Bend and Moore Property Group host this event at Main Street Station, a gorgeous renovated venue. Try delicious bites from Salty Roan Bakehouse and brew from Grain Theory! This event is happening on both Sundays! Your wristband purchase is good for both weekends and multiple entries to every home! The wristband purchase also includes the Fajita's & Rita's Fiesta! You must RSVP (link online)!! A catered fajita dinner at SoDA district courtyard with margaritas and Sockdolager and Grain Theory providing their local flavors - all on the house! Live music by the FoxFIRE Trio, a local favorite! Once it's all said and done, make sure to voice your favorite in the People's Choice Awards - fan favorite voting!

Visit our website for more info!

We look forward to meeting our neighbors! Discover. Explore. Be Inspired. #BigParade2019

