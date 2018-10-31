Noah Project sets "gold standard" for the state on domestic violence Video

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - Last year in Texas, 136 women lost their lives due to sexual assault. They were all between 16 and 84 years-old. Right here in Abilene, in the last 18 months, three people were killed by a spouse or partner. This year the Noah Project will serve more than 1,000 victims of domestic violence. A feat that wouldn't be possible without the community and it's support for the organization. That support allowing for growth, to better serve victims in need.

"The biggest factor is that 41 percent of request for emergency shelter go unmet, this is a state wide average and they go unmet because of capacity issues," said Gloria Terry, CEO, Texas Council on Family Violence.

As a result, The Noah Project broke ground on their new wing, going from 16 to 24 rooms and adding 32 beds.

"Several times this year we've been full and we've had to go to contingency plans to be sure that we kept everyone safe who comes to our door seeing safe shelter because of that we saw the need to continue to build so that we can better service those who are victims," said Dan Cox, Executive Director for The Noah Project.

This is why they say it makes the $734,000 expansion a necessity.

There are times when we are full, often but it also with the new lethality assessment, we are going to see more and more come to our door," said Cox.

The Lethality Program is where the Abilene Police Department will give these victims, on scene, a phone to talk to a trained crisis center operator.

"They are going to be able to help work through a safety plan and assessthe issue even farther to see if they need to come to the shelter or what they need to do to keep themself safe," said Cox.

Terry sees domestic violence programs all across the state and says, the Noah Project is at the cutting edge.

"Have focus groups with survivors, with staff and again Noah project sets the gold standard for that," said Terry.

Chief Standridge announced the Lethality Program will officially start November 1st.