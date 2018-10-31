Taylor County rounds up 83 sex offenders on Halloween Video

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - "Lights out" on Halloween, started by Mike Wolfe, Director for the Taylor County Adult Probation Department, 14 years ago to keep sex offenders rounded up.

"They come in, they have to be here by 6 pm and then they stay here till 9:30 pm. While they are here, everyone one of them gets a urinalysis to make sure theirs no drugs or alcohol in their system then they participate in a sex offender therapy session," said Wolfe.

They only take in the offenders under their supervision. This year is 83 people.

"There are some 494 registered sex offenders in Taylor County and 83 of them are under our departments supervision.""Those are the ones that are under probation supervision. They have been ordered by the courts to report to us for a period of time," said Wolfe.

While this is not a new program, when some parents hear about it they are shocked because they have never heard of it.

"Oh, wow," said Heather Pulley, parent.

Pulley applauding the probation office for their efforts.

"I feel like that's a really smart thing to do," said Pulley

Their are more sex offenders out there then they pull in.

"There are a number of sex offenders in our jurisdiction that are unsupervised because they have satisfied their sentences or they have moved here from another jurisdiction with a satisfied sentence. They are still required to register," said Wolfe.

I you want to find out the registered sex offenders near you, go to the Texas Department of Public Safety's website here.