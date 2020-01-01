Locals take the polar plunge in Clyde

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Every year, people across the nation jump into freezing cold water to support the Special Olympics… this year it happened closer to home at Clyde lake if you were brave enough.

“You know it’s a new year, new decade, so you know why not jump in a cold lake,” Richard strange lake keeper for Clyde lake said.

Teaming up with the Special Olympics of Texas, Strange said the fundraiser hits closer to home.

“They’re special athletes and that means a lot to me. Has my family, my whole life and we want to give back to the Special Olympics,” he said.

A new event attracting newcomers across the big country like Dustin Cairnes.

“Trying something new. It’s a new year, new things, and getting out of your comfort for sure,” he said.

But something that’ll need a bit of coxing for the family’s next New Year.

“My daughter tried the water. She thought it was a little too cold…decided that she made not do it. Maybe next year.”

Others like Jadelynn gray needed a little more time to see the big picture.

“I wasn’t really going to do it, and then I was like ‘you know, I’ll do it for the cause’,” she said.

Even after taking the plunge, there seemed to be no regrets.

“It’s pretty cold. It feels good though, rejuvenated. I’m definitely not tired anymore. It’s on again next year January 1st, every year.”