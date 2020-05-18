LOCKED IN LIMBO: Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help

When Kathy Whitmire ran for Houston mayor in 1981, helicopters were among the top sources of municipal strife. Residents of the Memorial neighborhood were irate over the daily noise of west Houston businesspeople who opted to fly over the gridlocked freeways for their morning commutes.

That's just how over the top the Texas economy had become as oil prices skyrocketed in the 1970s and into the early 1980s.