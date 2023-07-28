ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After decades devoted to serving and protecting our nation, two veterans opened Lone Star Tactical Service in Abilene as a way to continue serving the community and doing their part to keep Abilene safe by empowering others to protect themselves.

Lone Star co-owner Glen Pugh said, “We just wanted to continue to serve, and I think for the community, we provide a service that makes people feel secure, safe, their property can be safe and just peace of mind.”

Since officially starting their business in November 2022, Pugh and fellow co-owner Pete Leija have employed about 35 security officers who are trained for a wide variety of security jobs. They are also trained in self-defense and offer classes for individuals and small groups.

Officer Jocelyn Sherman shared that this service is changing perspectives on the security industry.

“It’s fulfilling. You get to keep people safe. I know they’re working hard to change the image of the security industry. We’re happy, we’re friendly, we’re here to help, we’re here to encourage you to be safe, teach you how to be safe and then be there to protect you if you can’t,” explained Sherman.

Lone Star Tactical was recently recognized at the Small Business Administration and Abilene Chamber of Commerce partnership event and was credited by members from both groups for tremendous growth in the short amount of time the service has been established.

