Long-time Taylor Co. Judge not seeking reelection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A long-time Taylor County Judge will not seek reelection.

According to a news release, Judge Lee Hamilton of the 104th District Court announced that he will not seek reelection after his current term expires at the end of December 2020.

“It has been my high honor and distinct privilege to serve the citizens of the 104th judicial district these past 18 years,” Judge Hamilton said in the news release. “I will continue to serve as judge of the 104th until the end of my current term of office.”

Including 10 years as Taylor County Judge and two years as Abilene Municipal Judge, Hamilton has served as a judge for 30 years, the release states.

“I enjoy my work immensely. I have the pleasure of working with outstanding judges, attorneys, elected officials, and county employees. And on a daily basis, I have opportunities to have a positive impact on individual lives and the community at large,” Hamilton said.

“Even after all these years, I still love pursuing justice and the rule of law,” he said. “I am making this announcement now to give persons considering filing as a judicial candidate plenty of time to make that important decision.”

The period to file as a judicial candidate in the next four-year election cycle is from Nov. 9 through Dec. 9, 2019.