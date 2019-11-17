ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Longtime Buffalo Gap restaurant is sharing its secrets in a new recipe book.

There was a book release reception for “Perini Ranch Steakhouse – Stories and Recipes for Real Texas Food” Saturday afternoon.

This is the second cookbook from Lisa and Tom Perini coming out twenty years after the first was published.

The well-known steakhouse has been mentioned in publications across the nation such as the new york times, so what makes it so special?

“We’ve been doing this a long time and have been trying very hard and I think that’s what it is, we love people we’re in the hospitality business and this is what we do,” said Tom Perini, owner of Perini Ranch Steakhouse.

There will be a book signing next Tuesday at 5 pm at Texas Star Trading Company.

You can order a copy of the book here http://bit.ly/2Xp7Ias

