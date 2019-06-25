Longtime librarian turns page in her career

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Abilene Public Library is using posters of prominent people posing with their favorite book to promote reading. One of those people has been with the library since she was a teenager from stacking the shelves to scanning books.

“I was hired as a page straight out of high school,” Abilene Public Library Public Services Manager Marie Noe said.

She continued through college and even earned a Masters in Library Science.

“Every Saturday for two years I drove to Lubbock. I would get up at four in the morning drive to Lubbock and take classes until seven at night and then drive home,” Noe said.

Marie turned that page into her career.

“It always came back to the books and the reading and the information,” Noe said.

Her passion is introducing kids to new adventures.

“Because to them it’s all new. They’ve never heard that story before and even if I’ve read it 50,000 times to however many groups you’ll catch that one and you’ll see their little eyes light up,” Noe said.

She also loves watching the adults get lost in a story.

“Sometimes the look of joy on their faces ‘oh I have somebody new to read,'” Noe said.

After 40 years with the Public Library, Marie has a collection of memories.

“I see people now who come in and say ‘oh this is my grandchild. You used to read stories to me.’ Kind of makes me feel a little bit old,” Noe said.

She’s even printed her name on the walls as well. While for many a job is a minor character, for Marie Librarian is her title.

Marie was recently honored by the Abilene City Council for her 40 years of service to the Abilene Public Library.