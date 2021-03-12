Longtime McMurry coach honored in Biography

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- Hershel Kimbrell first came to McMurry in 1959 with only a few years experience coaching high school boys basketball. He went on to become one of the longest running and “Most Winningest” coaches in McMurry history.

From 1959 through 1990 Kimbrell held eight intercollegiate championships. went to post season playoffs 16 times and made it to the 1962 NAIA national tournament.

Though he met many during his career, arguably one of his most important relationships was with Ron Holmes. Holmes and Kimbrell first met at a college ball game when Holmes was just 16. Enamored by the coaches determination and care Holmes decided he would attend McMurry just two years later.

“I got to meet him before a basketball game at Sul Ross. Id heard all these things about him and I walked right into him. and he was bigger than life.” Said Holmes.

He would play Basketball for Kimbrell until his graduation in 1977. Following in his hero’s footsteps and taking his place as head coach of the McMurry men’s team in 1990.

“Ron Holmes, one of my ex players took my place, he did a tremendous job. He might be the best coach. HE SAID HE’S NOWHERE NEAR AS GOOD AS YOU ARE. no well he’s full of bull…he’s like a son to me.” Said Kimbrell.

Though Holmes sees it differently “I never did replace him just followed him at McMurry and stayed there 20 years as the coach”

It was four years ago in 2017 that Holmes first had the idea for a biography on Kimbrell. Just 9 months ago he found a man to write it, Caleb Pirtle III.

Kimbrell says it was difficult going when he first arrived, But that didn’t last long.

“The first year was bad, the second year was the best year that McMurry has ever had in the history and the 3rd year I went to the national tournament.”

His secret to success against all odds? well if you ask Holmes…

“He taught me that discipline doesn’t mean punishment but through discipline and hard work you can really almost max yourself out if you’ve got a desire”

But if you ask Kimbrell himself…

“I know I could have made more money but I fell in love with the school and the kids.”

His Biography Never afraid never a doubt can be found online and in stores at Texas Star Trading Co. in Downtown Abilene