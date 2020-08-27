Longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer explains need for more drivers in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Sharing a familiar greeting, a hot meal and an even warmer smile for over the past 34 years are things Monty Lynn looks forward to when delivering for Meals on Wheels in Abilene. It’s something he’s done for the past 3 decades.

“This was an easy opportunity for me to take one hour at lunch one day a week and deliver a necessity for other Abilenians,” he said.

Teaching freshmen at Abilene Christian University for the past 30 years as well, he says he’d bring dozens of students along with him over the years.

“And that lets me get to know them on a one-on-one basis, but they also get introduced to Meals on Wheels,” he said.

But with COVID-19 affecting the very population they’d serve, Lynn says for the first time in 20 years he won’t be bringing students this year and that it’s going to be some time before he’s comfortable bringing a crew of college kids with him.

“As soon as we have a vaccine, I’ll be back to bringing students,” he said.

“College students are coming back to school, but they’re hesitant about coming to deliver,” Nancy Ruelas, Volunteer Coordinator at Meals on Wheels said.

She said they’re running through favors.

“We feel like we’re wearing out the substitute drivers we have right now ’cause we’re asking them to deliver every day,” she said.

With 20 routes each day that don’t have a driver, she says the future looks uncertain.

To become a volunteer and get your own route, click the link here.