Looking ahead to Abilene’s first May council meeting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will hold the first council meeting of May on Thursday. During the media briefing, city staff provided more details on the agenda, as well as a few updates on the local COVID-19 response.

Council will have the opportunity to approve an application to get some money for taking care of first responders. Abilene can submit to get money from the state to buy sanitizer, disinfectant, and PPE for police, fire, health, and emergency management. They can also use that money to pay for overtime for COVID-19 related calls.

Another item on the agenda refers to the Development Corporation of Abilene’s plans to take over the Cypress Building they currently occupy in Downtown Abilene. They’ll ask for council permission to purchase the building for around one million dollars. The Abilene Chamber of Commerce and Texas Star Trading Company who share the building are both supportive of the move.

After going through the agenda, City Manager Robert Hanna provided updates on the city budget and progress of some ongoing projects.

Although there were concerns about the budget in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the month of May is actually looking a bit healthier than expected. Sales tax revenue was expected to drop by 25%, but it actually was only 2% less than estimated.

“Next month’s, June and July’s sales tax payments, will probably be the ones where we take it on the chin”, said Hanna. “But it was encouraging that May’s deposits were only down 2% from expectation.”

Even so, there will be some victims of a budget slashed in response to a likely downturn in the summer months. Adventure Cove, which will already miss half of the important May dates, will almost certainly stay closed. Alternatively, the splash pads around the city will open, since their operating costs are much lower.

While many things have ground to a halt, Abilene’s Downtown hotel is not one of them. Work has continued through the planning phase, with a few minor design and operation changes taking effect in recent weeks. The summer groundbreaking may be put on hold as the city waits for markets to calm down again.

City Manager Hanna explained, “The municipal bond markets are very unstable and we need to just wait for things to slow down a little bit, re-solidify, then hit the ground running with a shovel-ready project.”

The issue, therefore, is not one of funding, but of getting the best interest rate.