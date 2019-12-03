Looking ahead to the first Abilene council meeting of December

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The first Abilene city council meeting of December falls on the first Thursday of the month, December 5. The agenda covers a wide range of topics.

One standout item comes from South Abilene, at Fire Station 8 on Buffalo Gap Road. While the building underwent a major renovation this year, one aspect remained the same: the roof damaged by hail in 2014. The City has been working towards repairing all damaged property from that big storm, and the fire station is the next piece of that puzzle.

The next item of note is Downtown at Minter Park. The waterfall that graced the rear of the park has been out of commission for some time, but the upcoming council meeting has an item to rectify that.

A new water curtain is in the cards. This digital water feature would be able to turn on and off, leaving a stage for different performances in its place. Other changes are planned for the actual design of the park, but it should remain familiar.

“It is a memorial park, so we wanted to keep some of that ambiance there, but also have the flexibility for people to be able to enjoy it for their lunches and things”, explained Director of Community Services Lesli Andrews.

One doesn’t need to travel far before finding the next big item. In fact, an about face from the park will have you looking at Cypress Street, which is one of quite a few streets in Abilene’s Central Business District that will be getting some attention.

The concrete roadways are among Abilene’s older and more heavily deteriorated roads, particularly along the joints between slabs. The project will be funded by the bonds approved by voters in 2015, and begin sometime in 2020.

“At any given time we could have between two and three, no more than three, blocks of the area under construction”, said Public Works Director Greg McCaffery. He also assured, “At all times we’ll try to maintain local traffic.”

Still more items on the agenda will see further discussion on Thursday. For instance, the economic agreement with the Abilene Improvement Corporation. No details have been given, and the item won’t become clear until the meeting at 8:30 Thursday morning.