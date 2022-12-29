ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields.

Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday.

The hiring list includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Market Street – multiple positions

Dillard’s – Sales Associate

Coca-Cola Southwest – multiple positions

YMCA – Childcare

Abilene Eye Institute – Technician

Willow Springs – multiple positions

Hampton Inn – Room Attendant

La Stazione – multiple positions

Dixie Pig – Cook

Galveston Seafood Company – Server

Momma’s Maids – Housekeeping

Abilene State Supported Living – Clerk

Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Member Services

Caliber Collision – Auto Body Techs

Big Country Veterinary Clinic – Vet Tech

Autozone – Auto Parts Delivery

Swift Transportation – Student Truck Drivers

Bluebonnet Detention Center – multiple positions

USPS – Mail Processor

City of Abilene – multiple positions

Click here for more information or hiring opportunities provided by Dyess. Follow this link for the full post of positions available.