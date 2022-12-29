ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields.
Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday.
The hiring list includes, but is not limited to, the following:
- Market Street – multiple positions
- Dillard’s – Sales Associate
- Coca-Cola Southwest – multiple positions
- YMCA – Childcare
- Abilene Eye Institute – Technician
- Willow Springs – multiple positions
- Hampton Inn – Room Attendant
- La Stazione – multiple positions
- Dixie Pig – Cook
- Galveston Seafood Company – Server
- Momma’s Maids – Housekeeping
- Abilene State Supported Living – Clerk
- Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Member Services
- Caliber Collision – Auto Body Techs
- Big Country Veterinary Clinic – Vet Tech
- Autozone – Auto Parts Delivery
- Swift Transportation – Student Truck Drivers
- Bluebonnet Detention Center – multiple positions
- USPS – Mail Processor
- City of Abilene – multiple positions
Click here for more information or hiring opportunities provided by Dyess. Follow this link for the full post of positions available.