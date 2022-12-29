ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields.

Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday.

The hiring list includes, but is not limited to, the following:

  • Market Street – multiple positions
  • Dillard’s – Sales Associate
  • Coca-Cola Southwest – multiple positions
  • YMCA – Childcare
  • Abilene Eye Institute – Technician
  • Willow Springs – multiple positions
  • Hampton Inn – Room Attendant
  • La Stazione – multiple positions
  • Dixie Pig – Cook
  • Galveston Seafood Company – Server
  • Momma’s Maids – Housekeeping
  • Abilene State Supported Living – Clerk
  • Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Member Services
  • Caliber Collision – Auto Body Techs
  • Big Country Veterinary Clinic – Vet Tech
  • Autozone – Auto Parts Delivery
  • Swift Transportation – Student Truck Drivers
  • Bluebonnet Detention Center – multiple positions
  • USPS – Mail Processor
  • City of Abilene – multiple positions

Click here for more information or hiring opportunities provided by Dyess. Follow this link for the full post of positions available.