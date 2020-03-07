Looking into the (near) future at Abilene Council retreat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The idea of a council retreat sounds relaxing, but this particular gathering was less of a getaway and more of a workshop. The Abilene City Council and City Staff went over plans and goals for the year ahead, and gave a glimpse into Abilene’s not-so-distant future.

The session began with a recreation center study. The result of months of discussions with the public, the study shows places where Abilene could offer more activity.

Zach Bisek, who assisted with the study, explained, “The top spaces that the public were desiring were an indoor jog/walk track, indoor playground space, a teaching kitchen or catering kitchen associated with an events hall.”

The study also previewed what could be in store for the various rec centers around Abilene, although they would have to be demolished for that work to take place.

City Manager Robert Hanna dusted off an old presentation from his time in Denison, suggesting that Abilene could benefit from the same program described in the older proposal. It detailed the foundations of an infill development program that was successful in Denison.

“The program goal was to develop an incentive program that promotes and encourages new home construction in existing neighborhoods”, recalled Hanna. “That saves us money because we’re not having to lay down new sewer and water lines to be able to treat that, and there’s no more roads to maintain because it’s all existing stuff.”

Hanna suggested a “field trip” to Denison to see the effects of the program for themselves. Council, with infill development being one of their primary concerns, agreed to schedule the trip for later in the year.

One of the most interesting parts of the retreat was the look ahead, as various staff members presented their ideas for a new bond initiative. Many big projects could be funded by the various proposals. The prior mentioned rec center improvements, expansion at Adventure Cove, a new fire station, and the new animal shelter were just some of the high-dollar ideas on the table.

The animal shelter was no small discussion on its own. In the days following the reveal of the center’s proposed design, and cost, many council members had received concerns and questions.

“Maybe, if it’s a bond issue, that allows us to have a better conversation”, said Councilman Kyle McAlister. “That allows us an opportunity to explain to people, to have that conversation.”

The above items are a small snapshot of the entire meeting, which continued into the afternoon. It’s likely that we’ll see most, if not all, return on future City Council meeting agendas. Some seem to be returning very soon.