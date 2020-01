ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Loop 322 to southbound US 83/84 will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to allow for replacement of damaged signs, according to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Abilene District officials.

Crews are expected to complete the work prior to 5 p.m.

