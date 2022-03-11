MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A loose camel reportedly killed two people Thursday afternoon in Tennessee.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 4:44 p.m. regarding a loose camel attacking people near Shirley Farms in Obion, about 100 miles north of Memphis. The farm has a petting zoo.

Deputies found two people unconscious and the camel still loose.

The sheriff’s office identified the two victims as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny, of Ridgely, and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, of Obion. They later died of their injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Lake County Rescue Squad, the Ridgely Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to provide aid and help move the victims to a safe place, according to the sheriff’s office.

The camel also attacked an Obion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and then moved toward the deputies. The sheriff’s office said officers put the camel down “for the safety of everyone on the scene.”

There was no word on how the camel got loose.