Lori Loughlin compares college ‘bribe’ to donating a library: source

(CNN) – Lori Loughlin appears to be acutely aware her reputation may never recover from her role in the college admissions scandal.

According to People magazine, a legal source says the “Fuller House” actress is “embarrassed and hurt.”

That’s contrary to what many have viewed as an indignant attitude.

The source says that perception comes from Loughlin’s belief she is not guilty.

Prosecutors say Loughlin and her husband paid a consultant to designate their two daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team.

Neither one of them actually rowed.

People’s source says Loughlin believes that action was the same as donating money for a library or athletic field.

She is due back in court next week as her case moves forward.

