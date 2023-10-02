ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A flight from Los Angeles, California headed for Dallas, Texas was diverted to Abilene Monday evening due to a medical episode of a passenger.

KTAB/KRBC reached out to American Airlines shortly after flight 2543 from LAX to DFW landed at ABI around 7:00 p.m. Monday, wherein a representative confirmed the flight was diverted to Abilene, “due to the medical needs of a customer.”

No additional information has been released. Should more details emerge, BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article.