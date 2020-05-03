Los Angeles police officer shot by fellow officer on camping trip, authorities say

News

by: Eric Leonard, Andrew Blankstein

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly shooting and wounding another officer during a camping trip in the California desert.

Three off-duty officers were camping, drinking and shooting at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area late late Saturday when one of the officers was struck by a single round, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.

The wounded officer was airlifted to a trauma center and was expected to recover, sheriff’s officials said.

Ishmail Tamayo was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said, and the LAPD said in a statement that he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

“For reasons still under investigation, Ishmail Tamayo shot the victim, striking him in the upper body,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Tamayo is assigned to the LAPD’s Newton Division, just south of downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD said.

“The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern, “LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “… I am committed to determining what and how this occurred.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss