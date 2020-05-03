Los Angeles police officer shot by fellow officer on camping trip, authorities say

(NBC) – An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly shooting and wounding another officer during a camping trip in the California desert.

Three off-duty officers were camping, drinking and shooting at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area late late Saturday when one of the officers was struck by a single round, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.

The wounded officer was airlifted to a trauma center and was expected to recover, sheriff’s officials said.

Ishmail Tamayo was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said, and the LAPD said in a statement that he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

“For reasons still under investigation, Ishmail Tamayo shot the victim, striking him in the upper body,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Tamayo is assigned to the LAPD’s Newton Division, just south of downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD said.

“The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern, “LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “… I am committed to determining what and how this occurred.”