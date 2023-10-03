ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Abilenians from near and far have made it their mission to bring a bright day to a little girl battling a terminal illness Tuesday evening.

Loved ones of 3-year-old Sienna have put on a “love train” to send her and her family a smile.

A group of Sienna’s loved ones, supporters, and even members Abilene’s police and fire departments lined up along Wylie East Junior High at 6:15 Tuesday night before they strolled through Mill Creek Drive in various vehicles to make some noise for Sienna, some even threw a little bit of pre-Halloween candy her way.