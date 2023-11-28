TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Tye community continues to mourn the loss of Mayor Nancy Moore, those closest to her are, instead, celebrating her life and remembering the passion she had for her town.

Mayor Moore suddenly passed away Saturday, November 25 after serving the City of Tye for seven years over two terms.

“She dedicated her life to public service for the community of Tye, and we’ll be forever grateful,” shared Cody Ellis, director of economic development for the City of Tye.

Ellis told KTAB/KRBC he’d known Mayor Moore for about six years before her passing. For him, Tye was known as a community founded on togetherness, calling his home a “very tight-knit community.”

As close as Ellis is to his neighbors near and far, he said it was people like Mayor Moore who really put in the work day-to-day to improve the city.

“Her dedication was second to none,” Ellis said. “She loved the City of Tye. She cared about our residents deeply.”

Mayor Moore left behind a legacy of public service, most can agree.

“Nancy was a very dedicated public servant. I can’t remember one meeting that she wasn’t involved with. She was my dear, dear friend and I miss her deeply,” uttered Ellis.

One event she looked forward to each year, and especially around this time, was the annual town Christmas parade.

Friends of the late mayor told KTAB/KRBC she loved her community so much so that she worked for years to collect historic memorabilia for the town with the hopes that a museum could be opened one day. Memorabilia much like this KTAB News throwback of a reporter and photojournalist doing a story in Tye, pictured below!

Janie Ritter, a friend of Mayor Moore’s of 35 years, said she remembered her for her kindness.

“She loved the lord and the church, and her community so much. To me, she always went above and beyond the call of duty,” Ritter divulged.

Although the community is hurting right now with the mayor’s passing, Ellis said she’d have wanted others to remember her humility and humor.

“She was a very witty and a very quirky woman,” volunteered Ellis. “She absolutely loved the color red and despised the color green… She would also want me to mention that she loved the actor Tom Selleck.”

Moving forward, the City of Tye said it will work to honor what its late mayor loved most: Her community.

“She believed in progress for the City of Tye, she believed in the development projects, she wanted the city to grow, and she will be happy with the things we’re going to accomplish in the near future,” Ellis added.

City Councilmember Kenny Dry will serve as Mayor Pro Tem (acting mayor) for the time being.

On Wednesday, Tye City Hall will be closed while all are invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Mayor Nancy Moore. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Tye Baptist Church – 207 Morgan Street.