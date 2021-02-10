Loving & helpful, 8-year-old Jennifer looking for her forever family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — Jennifer is 8 years old and loves baby dolls, playing with animals, and painting her nails.

An independent child, Jennifer easily develops bonds with those older then her. She is quiet until she is comfortable with those around her, but once she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind.

Jennifer is a loving and helpful child, and she enjoys doing family-related and individual activities – especially if they are outside.

She loves getting her nails done, jumping around, and building forts out of pillows and blankets.

Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular she loves, dogs, cats, horses and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and playing with them. She would love a home where there are a lot of animals.

With a love for the outdoors, Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.

Jennifer will do her best in a house with solid structure and support.

To inquire about adopting Jennifer, please contact askus@2ingage.org.