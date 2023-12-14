TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Are you struggling with dental pain? You may be eligible to receive low-cost dental work to improve your smile.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, United Way, and the Christian Service Center have teamed up to offer low-cost dental work.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

To be eligible, applicants must live in Taylor County and have an income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. The dental program covers minor tooth fillings and extractions with a copay of $20.

To learn more or submit an application, please visit the City of Abilene’s website. For further assistance, you can also contact Taylor County Social Services at (325) 674-1341 or Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District at (325) 692-5600.