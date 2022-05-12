ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a local man Thursday morning after leading officers on a ‘low-speed chase’ in a plane refueling truck from the Abilene Regional Airport.

According to a release from the APD, officers were dispatched just after 4:00 a.m. by a driver who said a large truck had hit their vehicle, then took off. This happening at Judge Ely Boulevard and Avenue E.

Abilene Christian University (ACU) Police attempted to stop the driver who took a 2008 Isuzu NPR refueling truck from the airport, but with no luck.

The driver and thief was identified to be 40-year-old Joseph Dosson. Police said after Dosson failed to stop for several blocks, they used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Industrial and Treadaway Boulevards.

Dosson was arrested just before 5:00 Thursday morning.

APD called Dosson a transient, and said he acted alone in stealing the refueling truck from the airport.

Abilene Police said the department is working with Federal partners to press additional charges and close the investigation.

Joseph Dosson is lodged in the Taylor County Jail on charges of Third Degree Felony Evading Arrest and Second Degree Felony Theft.