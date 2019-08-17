LPD: 3 charged with the murder of Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas – Brett Garza, David Hampton and Heather Casias have been charged with the murder of Celestino Rodriguez, according to information released Saturday by the Lubbock Police Department.

Rodriguez, 79, of Slaton, was reported missing August 3 by his family. A Silver Alert was issued by the Slaton Police Department on August 5, but cancelled August 7 after his car was found unoccupied near Temple, Texas.

Brett Garza, 33 and David Hampton, 53

(Photos from the Lubbock County Detention Center & the Taylor County Jail)

His body was located by authorities late Thursday evening in a field northwest of Abernathy in Hale County.

Garza, 33, and Hampton, 53 were identified by LPD as persons of interest in the disappearance of Rodriguez on August 9.

Police said later that the two were considered fugitives on felony charges of Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years or older.

Garza was arrested on August 14 in Lubbock, and Hampton was arrested August 15 in Abilene.

Heather Casias

(Photo provided by LPD)

As of Saturday, both men are being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Lubbock County and Taylor County jail records.

Murder warrants were obtained for both men Friday evening. LPD said those warrants have been served.

Casias, 32, was also named as a person of interest in the case and a murder warrant was obtained for her arrest Friday night.

On Saturday, LPD requested the public’s help to locate her.