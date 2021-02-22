Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stops in Abilene to provide explanation on power grid failure

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a trip to Abilene Monday to try to explain why the power grid failed.

Patrick says ERCOT was not prepared to handle the storm.

“ERCOT estimated they would get 12-16% of their energy from wind; well, they made a mistake because the turbines froze and they should have known that,” said Patrick.

Patrick says ERCOT estimated they would only need 57,000 megawatts of power, when in reality, the state used 69 of the 70,000 megawatts, they had.

“Within hours they went from 70,000; 73,000, to as low as the high 40s,” said Patrick.

If ERCOT did not bring down the power, the entire grid could have created fires, explosions or failed completely, leaving Texans powerless for weeks or months.

“I’m personally putting this on my shoulders,” said Patrick.

Patrick says he is leading the steps to recovery and as the president of the senate, he decided which bills are allowed to come through.

“I will not let a bill come to the floor this session that we look at these big macro issues, that does not address these issues fully,” said Patrick.

Patrick also says they will be re-evaluating how the power grid is run.

“Do we use an entity like ERCOT? Do we change the structure of the board? I think that’s definitely coming,” said Patrick.

Until then, Patrick says he will work with other state leaders until there is a plan done correctly, even if that means going into a special session to finish it.