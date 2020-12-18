Lubbock baby dies after swallowing battery

LUBBOCK, Texas (EverythingLubbock.com) — A 1-year-old Lubbock girl died Thursday after swallowing a battery in November, her family says.

Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday according to statements from her family.

Her mom wrote just before midnight Thursday, “Our precious baby Reese died this morning and is no longer suffering. She is pain-free at home with our Savior.”

A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon.