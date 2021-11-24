Lubbock man killed in overnight stabbing at Abilene drug rehab facility

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-year-old man is being charged with murder, after an early morning stabbing at a local drug recovery center.

According to a release by the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Bureau, calls came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning, about a stabbing.

Police found Matthew Charles Fouse, 42, of Lubbock, suffering from multiple stab wounds at Rise Discipleship Home, a drug and addiction recovery center in the Original Town North neighborhood.

APD says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died due to his injuries.

Giovanta Martinez, 18, of New Mexico, was arrested in the 1300 block of Mesquite Street, and is being housed at Taylor County Jail, charged with the murder of Matthew Fouse in the first degree.

COURTESY: Taylor County Jail

KTAB/KRBC reached out to Rise Discipleship Home for comment, but they declined to comment. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.