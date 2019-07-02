Lubbock woman accused of trying to kidnap 2-month-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Lubbock Police arrested Veronica Teresa Saenz, 41, on Saturday night and charged her with attempted kidnapping.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 2900 block of 4th Street. Officers were told a woman tried to take a 2-month-old baby boy from someone’s car.

According to the police report, the child’s mother went into the convenience store and the dad stayed with the child. Police talked to the dad.

“This lady tried to take his two-month-old son out of his car seat and that she just sat in his car while he was in there, and tried to take him out,” the police report said.

The dad told police that the car’s dome light came on while he was waiting on his wife. According to the police report, at first the dad thought one of his wife’s friends got into the back seat, but when he saw Saenz, he said, “Who the hell are you?”

Her response was, “the first woman president.”

The police report said she began tugging on the baby’s seat belt and yanking it hard as if she was trying to unbuckle the baby. The dad intervened to stop her.

The police report said Saenz got out of the vehicle in a hurry and went into the convenience store. The parents called 911, and Saenz “walked to the Slurpee machine and began getting her a Slurpee as if nothing happened.”

When police talked to Saenz, an officer asked her what happened. According to the report she told the officer she has a 17-year-old son and she wanted to know from the officer if her son tried to buy beer from the store.

The police report said Saenz was “talking nonsense and gibberish.”

According to the report, Saenz denied taking drugs and denied any history of mental illness.

She was held Monday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.