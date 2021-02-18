Lubbock woman killed in Scurry Co. crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Lubbock woman was killed after a crash in Scurry County.

According to the Texas Department of Safety (DPS), 31-year-old Ashley Lynn Martinez, of Lubbock, died after the 2016 Ford Edge she was driving rolled over near County Road 2134.

DPS says Martinez was traveling north on CR 2134 five miles east of Fluvanna at 4 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle went straight through a left curve and off the roadway.

The vehicle traveled through brush and small trees before rolling over and ejecting her.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home in Snyder.

A preliminary crash report indicates she was not wearing a seat belt.

It is unknown if weather was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories