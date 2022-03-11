CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco Police reported a local ambulance was hijacked Thursday, while Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers were treating and preparing a patient for transfer.

According to a recent Facebook post, Cisco EMS personnel was called to the Cisco Fire Department to tend to an injured person.

While treating the patient and preparing them for transport to Eastland Memorial Hospital, a woman boarded the driver’s seat of the ambulance and sped off, as told in the report.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Lacie Dorman, of Lufkin, Texas.

Dorman was purportedly dropped off along Interstate Highway 20 by an unknown driver, before she took off in the ambulance.

Police said Dorman drove around several city blocks and stopped in the 400 block of Avenue E, when Dorman hopped out of the ambulance and ran away on foot. The hijacker was caught by one of the EMS workers, and she was eventually taken into custody by a sergeant with Cisco PD.

The post included that the EMS workers were injured by being “tossed around” inside the ambulance.

Dorman is being held in the Eastland County Jail on multiple felony offenses.

The injured patient, who was in the process of being transported, was treated and released from the hospital.