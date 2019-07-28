LULAC hosts Back to School rally, gives away backpacks, supplies, bikes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The League of United Latin American Citizens gave away nearly 200 backpacks and other school supplies during its 27th annual Back to School rally Saturday at Arthur Sears park.

The recreation center at Arthur Sears park was full of families patiently waiting to receive the school supplies collected by LULAC. Also up for grabs were several bicycles which were raffled off once the supplies were all handed out.

LULAC President Jack Guzman says helping families prepare their children for school can elevate the future that child creates for themselves.

“It’s very important that the kids continue their education and stay in school. In today’s world that’s what it’s all about is education, and because those kids are our future,” said Guzman.

Guzman said the supplies were purchased with money made last year during the organization’s softball tournament. This year’s tournament will take place Labor Day weekend in August.