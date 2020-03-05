Madison Middle School students channel inner Bob Ross

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Budding young artists at Madison Middle School are at it again, painting happy little trees and bringing out their inner Bob Ross.

The students dressed up like the famous painter known for his PBS art instruction.

Madison Middle School Art Teacher Brady Sloane organizes the lesson plan to give her pre-AP students a different perspective on learning by watching one of the videos from his old show The Joy of Painting.

Getting to dress up is an added bonus.

“I did see a Bob Ross costume over a year ago and that’s when I thought, ‘I wish we could dress up as Bob Ross,’ and then I realized, ‘You know, the opportunities are endless,’ and we made it happen,” Sloane says.

The class is split into two periods. In the first session students paint in black and white and then later in the day, they add color.

As Bob Ross would have told the students, there are no mistakes in art, only happy little accidents.