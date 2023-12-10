ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tim Hart, Abilene’s own real-life Santa Claus, embraces the role of Jolly Old Saint Nick, complete with his iconic hair and beard. Despite the traditional association of Santa with Christmas, Hart’s resemblance to the festive figure attracts attention and interaction from people even in the middle of July.

“That’s really my hair. That’s really my beard. It’s year-round,” Hart said.

Even in the Texas heat with no elves to be seen, the magic of Christmas seems to follow Hart everywhere he goes.

“I can’t go out in public, even in July, without something happening or a kid coming up. We take ‘elfies’, which is a selfie up in the North Pole,” Hart shared.

When it comes to taking on the likeness of Jolly Old Saint Nick, Hart has his reason for the season.

“Have the children plug their ears, ok? In 1988, I actually started doing this. My youngest son was born, so I strapped the necessary stuff because he wouldn’t take pictures. He would cry and carry on. I didn’t want the screaming, crying, runaway picture that everyone loves so much sometimes and so he got a picture with me,” Hart shared.

It’s fair to say Hart will meet hundreds of children each night during the holiday season, but it’s the special requests that always hit home for Abilene’s Santa.

“Just like a week [ago], a little girl, she was four, and a little curly-haired girl walked up to me as cute as she could be, and she stood in front of me and I said what do you want for Christmas? She said I want everybody to be happy. She meant it. When that happened that was like a little bit of her magic. I got a little bit of her magic in my heart as well,” Hart recalled.

Each year, as Santa diligently fulfills billions of presents, Hart revealed that he has sworn off delivering animals ever since a peculiar incident during one eventful sleigh ride.

“Ever since the great monkey disaster of 1961. I don’t know if you remember in the comic books you could actually order a live monkey. This kid wanted one; he wished for one, and his parents wouldn’t let him order it, so he asked Santa for a monkey. He got the monkey, and we put it in the bag, and when we got over Rothschild, New York, we were coming in low and kinda still doing deliveries, and the monkey got loose, and he undid the bag, and he spilled toys everywhere. I don’t do live animals anymore since the great monkey disaster of 1961.”

In case you were wondering what to leave out for Santa this Christmas…

“Now Mrs. Claus wants me to eat the carrots that you leave out for the deer, and I’m not doing that, but we’re not going to tell her. Shhh, we won’t tell her I said that,” ‘Santa Claus’ shared.

Gifts and cookies aside, let’s get down to brass tacks about the list. Even if you’ve been naughty, Hart reassures everyone that there’s still time for redemption.

“Everybody gets a chance. Everybody. The list isn’t finalized until the 24th, actually the 23rd. If you feel like you’re on the naughty list and you need a little help, hey, you got a little time, so now’s the time to get it all fixed,” ‘Santa Claus’ shared.

As Hart carries the spirit of Santa Claus year-round, spreading joy and creating magical moments, his encounters, whether in the scorching summer or festive winter, remind the community that the enchantment of Christmas is not confined to a season but lives on through the heartwarming connections made along the way. According to Abilene’s own Santa, every moment is an opportunity for a little holiday cheer, and the magic of a simple ‘elfie’ can make any day feel like a visit to the North Pole.