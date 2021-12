SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded just north of Snyder Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake to have occurred nine miles north of Snyder around 11:40 a.m, and estimated it to be a depth of 3.5 miles.

USGS map: 2.5 magnitude earthquake 9.1mi N of Snyder, TX

A 2.0 quake was also reported by the USGS about 15 miles north of Snyder, on the first of December.

KTAB/KRBC will continue to monitor earthquake reports in the area.