AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least five earthquakes occurred in Texas on Monday, one of them was reported at a 4.0 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake happened in Nordheim, which is southeast of San Antonio. Another one occurred about 30 miles west of Nordheim in Falls City. That earthquake was reported as a magnitude 3.5, according to USGS.

Back in September, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported near Falls City.

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred in Mentone, which is located east of El Paso.

The last two earthquakes occurred in West Texas in Scurry County, according to USGS. The first one was a magnitude 3.0, and the second was a magnitude 2.9.

Texas’ strongest earthquake in history struck around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 16, 1931. The magnitude 5.8 earthquake was centered about 7.5 miles southwest of Valentine, a small community in Presidio County, between El Paso and Big Bend.