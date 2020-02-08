Mahomes, asked about hangover, says Texas Tech “prepared me for these moments.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers with the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to celebrate the City Chiefs victory in the NFL’s Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs, including former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a parade and celebration. The Chiefs beat the 49ers on Sunday in the Superbowl.

On Thursday, Matt Miller asked Mahomes on Twitter, “I just want to know how bad the hangover is today @PatrickMahomes.”

The answer: “I went to Texas Tech… prepared me for these moments ”

At one point during the parade, a fan in the crowd threw a beverage container to Mahomes. He caught it, opened it, chugged it, crushed the can and then threw it down.

It would be difficult to describe the reaction to this exchange on Twitter, but what the heck, we’ll try.

Among the responses was an animated meme of a bearded Robert Redford playing Jeremiah Johnson nodding approvingly (with a dramatic slow camera zoom) and the caption “Every single Texas Tech student and Graduate.”