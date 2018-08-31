'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot and killed by police in California home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Actress Vanessa Marquez was shot and killed by police Thursday while officers performed a welfare check at her South Pasadena, California apartment, the Los Angeles Times reports.

SOUTH PASADENA, California (WCMH) – Actress Vanessa Marquez was shot and killed by police Thursday while officers performed a welfare check at her South Pasadena, California apartment, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Marquez was best known for playing nurse Wendy Goldman on NBC’s ‘ER’ from 1994 to 1997. She also starred in the 1988 drama ‘Stand and Deliver.’

Around 11:49am Thursday, police responded to a home on Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena for a welfare check, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they said they noticed ‘the female was having seizures,’ according to USA Today.

While speaking to her, officers became aware she was possibly suffering from mental health issues, became uncooperative, and appeared to be unable to care for herself," police said in a statement. "They continued to speak to her for over an hour and a half in an attempt to offer her medical care. She then armed herself with a handgun and pointed it at the officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Marquez was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police later recovered the weapon and determined it was a BB gun. No officers were injured.