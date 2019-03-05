'New Year, New You' winner visits Vitamins Plus, Drug Emporium

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - KRBC's New Year, New You winner was back at it again on Monday.

This week, Lupe is visiting Vitamins Plus inside Drug Emporium.

Lupe went through the products and foods that are available at both Vitamins Plus and Drug Emporium while learning the ins and outs of better nutrition.

"New Year, New You" is sponsored by Vitamins Plus, Glam Body Studio, Farm and Ranch Western Wear, the Fieldhouse and Fringe Salon.