'They were racists' sprayed on confederate statue in Tennessee

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - A confederate statue in Nashville, Tennessee was vandalized with "they were racists" painted over the names of soldiers.

This happened sometime Sunday night at Nashville's Centennial Park.

The memorial was created in 1909 and commemorates more than 500 confederate soldiers.

No arrests have been made.

Police are reviewing video.

