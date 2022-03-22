BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a u-turn in a 2005 Buick LeSabre on southbound US 183 when another 78-year-old man from May was driving south and hit Burnett on the driver’s side with a 2006 Chevrolet K1500, ejecting him.

Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Heartland Funeral Home in Early, according to DPS.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The other man involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and was treated and released, DPS says.

The crash remains under investigation.