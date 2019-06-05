1 hospitalized after being hit by car Tuesday night
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
Crews responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South 1st Street near Sunrise Chinese Restaurant.
There is currently no word on the extent of the injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.
More Stories
-
Anson police officer Les Trammell and K-9 Zeus have proved their…
-
For most of us cutting cables and taking things apart can be a hassle…
-
High tides and flooding associated with May storms that buffeted…