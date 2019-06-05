Main News

1 hospitalized after being hit by car Tuesday night

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:13 PM CDT

1 hospitalized after being hit by car Tuesday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South 1st Street near Sunrise Chinese Restaurant.

There is currently no word on the extent of the injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected