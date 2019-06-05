1 hospitalized after being hit by car Tuesday night Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South 1st Street near Sunrise Chinese Restaurant.

There is currently no word on the extent of the injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

