1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released information about a deadly crash that happened in the early Thursday morning west of Slaton.

DPS said two vehicles collided when one of the vehicles was going the wrong way.

Marfa Jasper, 42, was heading east on the wrong side of Highway 84 when her vehicle collided with a pickup driven by Hayden Powers, 20, that was heading west, according to DPS.

Jasper was pronounced dead at the scene. Powers was transported to UMC in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.