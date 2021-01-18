104-year-old Abilene woman recovers from COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Alma Lee Price is 104 years old. You could say the Abilene native has stood the test of time.

“She’s such a huge part of our family,” said Price’s daughter Jane Thetford.

Up until November 2020, Price had no worries about the clock running out.

“I thought this might be her last days,” said Thetford.

Eight months into the pandemic, COVID-19 wasn’t just a story on the news anymore, but instead, Alma’s diagnosis.

“They told me they were going to take her to the ER and get her tested,” said Thetford.

“I just couldn’t even feel,” said Price.

Price was placed in quarantine for about 10 days before her family could come see her in assisted living.

“It just brought me to tears because I couldn’t be there,” said Thetford.

When Jane first saw her mother nearly two weeks later, she says she almost didn’t recognize her.

“I had never seen her that sick, ever,” said Thetford.

Price had slowed down. She wasn’t eating or talking.

“I didn’t feel like the same person. I just felt out of order,” said Price.

Price says despite the way she was feeling physically, mentally she knew there was still a fight to be fought.

“She goes, ‘I want to get stronger, I want to get better, so I can get back to my family,'” said Thetford.

Now Alma sits next to her daughter with a smile on her face and a message to COVID-19 patients.

“Keep trying and do what they tell you, and just work with it,” said Price.

Price was able to spend the holidays with her family and says she is almost back to normal.