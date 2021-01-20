1,200 set to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene Thursday and Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you’re already on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, you may be getting a call soon.

There are 1,200 doses on the way to the Key City that will be administered Thursday and Friday at the Taylor County Expo Center at the Round Building.

The Public Health District says they can finally start checking people off the 1A and 1B lists who have been waiting for weeks.

“We have about 12,000 names,” said Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District Director Annette Lerma.

Only 1,200 will show up at the Expo Center this week, but when they do, Lerma says they’ll be ushering them in pretty quickly.

“We’ve got 20 vaccinators, so we will have 20 bays administering shots,” said Lerma.

They will be scheduling appointments in 15-minute intervals, so that breaks down to 20 appointments every 15 minutes.

“We will verify that they’ve got an appointment, they’ll fill out their paperwork, and then they’ll move on to get their shot and then they’ll move on to an observation area,” said Lerma.

Patients are expected to stick around for about 15 to 30 minutes to make sure they have no initial reactions to the shot.

Once time is up, they’ll be on their way.

“Everybody is anxious and ready to help with this effort, and so, we’re very excited,” said Lerma.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District will call those on the waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment. It will be coming from an unknown number.