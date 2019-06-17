13-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Lubbock

by: Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A 13-year-old child remains hospitalized after being shot early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 24th Place around 5:20 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the residence after LPD received a report of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teenager inside a home with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said Monday the shots were fired outside the residence. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time and the case remains under investigation, LPD also said Monday.

