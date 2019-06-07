2 homes damaged by tornado demolished Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Almost 3 weeks after a tornado hit the Key City, leaving many people homeless, two of those heavliy damaged homes were leveled.

Two Abilene houses in the tornado-affected area of Abilene were demolished Thursday, both of which are on the 4900 block of South 6th Street.

One of the homes belongs to a woman whose family was trapped for a short time after the tornado hit before being rescued by the Abilene Fire Department.